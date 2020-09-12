Advertisement

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, Rockford resident shares his story

Mental illness and suicide impacts people across the country and here in the Stateline.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 27-year-old Tim Coe has battled with anxiety and depression since he was a kid and at one point the emotion became unbearable.

“Back in 2013 I had a suicide attempt and I was hospitalized for five days," said Coe.

He says since then medication and self care helps to guide his healing.

“Its been a years long process to get me to the place I am today, but its been worth it," said Coe.

After his attempt Coe says he felt compelled to share his story.

“The cost of me being silent may be a harder cost to bear," said Coe.

He’s created a blog sharing his journey with others going through similar feelings and situations.

“I love to write," said Coe. "I write for mostly fun but its just a great outlet for me.”

Local experts encourage those struggling to reach out for help.

“There is no shame in seeking out help people do have thoughts of suicide people do experience mental illness," said Rosecrance President David Gomel.

Coe pulled himself out of a dark place and is working to be a light for others looking to do the same.

“My recovery has been probably the single greatest journey I’ve been on in my life and I’d encourage anyone to stick with it because you matter," said Coe.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

