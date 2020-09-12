Advertisement

Robinson’s NFL journey motivated by family

Lutheran grad set to start for Jaguars in week one
By Mike Buda
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - When James Robinson broke the IHSA’s all time rushing record in October 2015, he was quiet, humble, and all about the team.

Five years later, nothing has really changed as he gets ready to start his first game in the NFL.

“He’s handled his business like a pro,” said Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Sunday will be all business for Robinson, who will make his NFL debut when the Jaguars host the Colts.

The journey from Rockford to Jacksonville was never an easy one, but he says not being drafted was a hard hitting blow.

“Obviously when I didn’t get drafted, it was sad for all of us," said Robinson. "For me, it was more of just trying to do something to help out my family and show that I wasn’t going to let me not getting drafted bring me down.”

He did not let it bring him down.

Robinson’s goal was to make the roster on special teams, but after the departure of Leonard Fournette, things changed.

The Lutheran grad’s vision and elusiveness stood out to teammates and staff. Marrone even watched every snap of his Illinois State career to see that he’s the real deal.

“James is all football," Marrone said. "He’s a man of few words, doesn’t really say much, but he’s really picked things up quickly.”

Just like other Rockford athletes to go pro in recent years, Robinson wants his play on the field to act as an inspiration to the next generation back home.

“I know there’s a lot of kids that have the same dream and a message from me to them is keep working and you never know what could happen and never take a day off,” said Robinson.

But the football stars of the future are not the only people Robinson is playing for because, ultimately, it’s all about family.

“I’m in a position to try and take care of them, well, I will take care of them, but it’s a long season and I still have to continue to work hard and go out there and help my team.”

