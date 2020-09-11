Advertisement

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating death on Prairie Road

The identity will be released pending notification of his family.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death after a body was found on Friday afternoon.

Deputies found a dead body after they arrived at the 3400 block of Prairie Road at noon. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived to conduct a death investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.

