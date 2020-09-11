Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating death on Prairie Road

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death after a body was found on Friday afternoon.

Deputies found a dead body after they arrived at the 3400 block of Prairie Road at noon. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detectives and crime scene investigators arrived to conduct a death investigation.

The identity will be released pending notification of his family.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.

