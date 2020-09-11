Winnebago Co. announces 64 new COVID-19 cases
The health department also reported a 96.2 percent recovery rate.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 4,715 from 4,651 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 6.2 percent.
The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.2 percent recovery rate.
