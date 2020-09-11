Advertisement

Winnebago Co. announces 64 new COVID-19 cases

The health department also reported a 96.2 percent recovery rate.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,715 from 4,651 on Thursday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 6.2 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.2 percent recovery rate.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating death on Prairie Road

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The identity will be released pending notification of his family.

News

Man charged with child porn in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On July 15, members of the Illinois State Police were conducting an investigation for offenders downloading child pornography.

News

Stephenson Co. officer attacked by inmate

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The inmate, Allen A. Castle, was charged with aggravated battery to a correctional institution employee.

News

Boone Co. jury finds Rockford man guilty on 2018 sex abuse charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Valentine will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Latest News

News

Man shot during Kenosha protest still remembers screams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“I play it back in my head, I think about it all the time,” Grosskreutz said, his right arm still in a sling. “I think about everything all the time.”

News

Rockford Area Arts Council to debut youth art exhibit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The art exhibit is opening on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens lobby, found at 1354 North 2nd St.

News

Former DCFS employees charged in connection to A.J. Freund case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
Both were taken into custody without incident and taken to the McHenry County Correctional Facility.

News

State lottery launches ticket supporting Alzheimer’s Association Illinois

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will kick off the Virtual Live! at Mariano’s series on Sept. 11, featuring vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Marqueal Jordan.

News

State fire marshal reminds college students to keep fire safety top priority

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This school year and the protocols for returning to class may look different, but fire safety is still the same and just as important.

News

2 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 831 have recovered and 23 have died.