Tax referendum on the November Ballot for Meridian School District.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Come November Stillman Valley voters won’t just be seeing the presidential vote on the ballot. Voters will also have to make a decision on permanently increasing taxes paid to the Meridian School District as well.

District officials say however the bill actually won’t translate to more money paid. The tax increase has been in effect for the last six years and a vote yes would continue the status quo. District officials say the tax is based on property value and as long as your home’s value doesn’t change, neither will taxes. Officials also pointed to the data showing a need for increased funding during a time of social distancing.

“So at the time the referendum was passed we had over an a million dollar deficit so the influx of money first allowed us to stabilize." Said Meridian School District Superintendent PJ Caposey. "Once we stabilized we were able to bring back some of the programs that were reduced. At the time we no longer had junior high sports, we had eliminated counseling at the elementary school. So, we were able to bring those things back...”

Superintendent Caposey also says there will be a town hall and several face to face discussions about the referendum the first of which will be next Tuesday.

