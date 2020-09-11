Stephenson Co. officer attacked by inmate

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stephenson County Correctional officer was injured in an attack by an inmate.

Deputies and an ISP trooper arrived at the jail to find the inmate had been taken into custody by the corrections officers on duty. The situation had been contained.

The correctional officer was taken to FHN Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. The correctional officer was admitted due to the severity of the injuries sustained.

The inmate, Allen A. Castle, was charged with aggravated battery to a correctional institution employee. Castle’s bond has been set at $250,000 for this incident. Castle was currently in custody at the jail for aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer and stalking.

