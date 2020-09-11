Advertisement

State lottery launches ticket supporting Alzheimer's Association Illinois

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will kick off the Virtual Live! at Mariano’s series on Sept. 11, featuring vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Marqueal Jordan.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020
CHICAGO (WIFR) - This month, the Illinois Lottery launched an inaugural specialty ticket that provides 100 percent of its profits to the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois.

The new $3 instant ticket, “The End of Alzheimer’s Begins With Me,” is the Illinois Lottery’s first instant ticket to direct 100 percent of its profits to the Alzheimer’s Awareness Fund to support expanded care, education and awareness initiatives provided by the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois.

“Many people don’t know that the Illinois Lottery helps fund several organizations throughout the year by launching specialty tickets,” Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays said. “This September, we’re thrilled to be partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois for the first time to help enable the impactful work they do in Alzheimer’s care and awareness.”

The Illinois Lottery will also be giving away “The End of Alzheimer’s Begins With Me” instant tickets during a live virtual concert series to listeners aged 18 years and older for a chance to win up to $50,000.

On Friday nights in September, local Chicago artists will host live-streamed concerts from their homes or studios as part of the Virtual Live! at Mariano’s series, sponsored by the Illinois Lottery. In addition to supporting local artists and businesses, the concerts will drive awareness and funding for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois.

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton will kick off the Virtual Live! at Mariano’s series on Sept. 11, featuring vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Marqueal Jordan.

Last year, Stratton partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Illinois chapter to launch an initiative entitled the “Through Our Eyes” campaign with the goal of making Illinois a dementia-capable state. The statewide listening tour focused on learning from those affected by Alzheimer’s, as well as caregivers, doctors, researchers and others representing the diverse Alzheimer’s community in Illinois.

“My mother, Velma Wiggins, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s-related dementia,” Stratton said. “During the last three years of her life, I was honored to be her primary caregiver and witnessed firsthand the challenges of finding resources.”

For more information on Virtual Live! Mariano’s Series and “The End of Alzheimer’s Begins With Me,” visit the Illinois Lottery website.

Delia Jervier, Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Executive Director, added, “Funds raised through the Illinois Lottery will be used to not only provide care and support, but also vital education and awareness to those families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias in Illinois.”

The one-hour live stream concerts will start at 6 p.m. on the Mariano’s Market Facebook page. The schedule features:

  • Sept. 11 - Marqueal Jordan (R&B, Soul, Jazz, Hip-Hop and Pop)
  • Sept. 18 - Kaina (Latin inspired, Soul, R&B, and Blues)
  • Sept. 25 - Eric Roberson (Neo-soul, R&B, and House)
  • Oct. 2 - J. Ivy (Hip-Hop and Performance Poet)

