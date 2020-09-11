Rockford man wanted on several charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old man is wanted on multiple charges after escaping police on Sept. 3 in Rockford.

Detectives with the Rockford Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic units worked with detectives from the Dupage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team Major Case unit. Officers received information that a suspect from a Bensenville investigation was in Rockford.

Officers were able to find the suspect, Juan Brito, riding in a vehicle occupied by two others. During a traffic stop, two of the occupants were removed from the vehicle.

While dealing with the two occupants, Brito got in the driver’s seat and fled from officers at a high rate of speed. Brito made contact with two unmarked police cars and drove into a yard, damaging a fence while fleeing. Officers were unable to stop him at that time.

Officers also assisted the Dupage County MERIT SWAT team who executed a search warrant at 1111 Blaisdell Ave. in connection to the case.

This investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and Brito now has an outstanding arrest warrant with charges of aggravated fleeing to elude police, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a stolen automobile, criminal damage to state supported property and criminal damage to property.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

