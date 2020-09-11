Advertisement

Rockford man wanted on several charges

Officers were able to find the suspect, Juan Brito, riding in a vehicle occupied by two others.
Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old man is wanted on multiple charges after escaping police on Sept. 3 in Rockford.

Detectives with the Rockford Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic units worked with detectives from the Dupage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team Major Case unit. Officers received information that a suspect from a Bensenville investigation was in Rockford.

Officers were able to find the suspect, Juan Brito, riding in a vehicle occupied by two others. During a traffic stop, two of the occupants were removed from the vehicle.

While dealing with the two occupants, Brito got in the driver’s seat and fled from officers at a high rate of speed. Brito made contact with two unmarked police cars and drove into a yard, damaging a fence while fleeing. Officers were unable to stop him at that time.

Officers also assisted the Dupage County MERIT SWAT team who executed a search warrant at 1111 Blaisdell Ave. in connection to the case.

This investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and Brito now has an outstanding arrest warrant with charges of aggravated fleeing to elude police, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a stolen automobile, criminal damage to state supported property and criminal damage to property.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man arrested on weapons charges

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Evergreen Street at 10:20 p.m.

News

Standstill traffic at US 20 causing delays

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
It is unknown the cause of the traffic backup at this time.

News

Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts roundtable discussion on the Graduated Tax proposal

Updated: 5 hours ago
Illinois residents will be voting on a graduated income tax proposal in November.

News

Tax referendum for Meridian School District to appear on November ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
The tax increase has been in effect for the last six years and a vote yes would continue the status quo.

Latest News

News

Rockford leaders and residents discuss issues facing the community

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford’s top leaders meet face to face with the community addressing controversial topics facing the Forest City and discuss ways to reform the current systems.

News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker visits Rockford to announce federal grant for unemployed workers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Governor J.B. Pritzker makes a stop in the Forest City to unveil a federal grant designed to help thousands of unemployed workers.

News

Ronit’s Kitchen closing at the end of September

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
Ronit said she’ll continue catering, and hopes people will contact her for orders through her Ronit’s Kitchen Facebook Page.

News

Man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Toxicology reports indicated that the woman had cocaine and fentanyl in her blood.

News

Illinois Conservation Police locate body of missing boater

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Located by the Illinois Conservation Police with the help of several local agencies, Zeal’s body was pulled from the water Wednesday.

News

IDOC, IDPH investigating Legionnaires’ disease cases at Pontiac Correctional Center

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The two individuals are in the hospital and stable.