Rockford man arrested on weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man was arrested on weapons charges by the Rockford Police Department on Sept. 8.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Evergreen Street at 10:20 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The driver, Brian Hernandez, told officers that he had cannabis in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers were able to find cannabis, several plastic baggies, cannabis vaping oil and recovered a gun with an extended magazine, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Hernandez was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no valid FOID and possession with intent to deliver.

