Advertisement

Rockford man arrested on weapons charges

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Evergreen Street at 10:20 p.m.
Handcuffs.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Rockford man was arrested on weapons charges by the Rockford Police Department on Sept. 8.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Evergreen Street at 10:20 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

The driver, Brian Hernandez, told officers that he had cannabis in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers were able to find cannabis, several plastic baggies, cannabis vaping oil and recovered a gun with an extended magazine, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Hernandez was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no valid FOID and possession with intent to deliver.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

IDPH: 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382.

News

Man charged after standoff in Rockford

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There was also another family member inside the residence.

News

Standstill traffic at US 20 causing delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
It is unknown the cause of the traffic backup at this time.

News

Rockford man wanted on several charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers were able to find the suspect, Juan Brito, riding in a vehicle occupied by two others.

Latest News

News

Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts roundtable discussion on the Graduated Tax proposal

Updated: 6 hours ago
Illinois residents will be voting on a graduated income tax proposal in November.

News

Tax referendum for Meridian School District to appear on November ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
The tax increase has been in effect for the last six years and a vote yes would continue the status quo.

News

Rockford leaders and residents discuss issues facing the community

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford’s top leaders meet face to face with the community addressing controversial topics facing the Forest City and discuss ways to reform the current systems.

News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker visits Rockford to announce federal grant for unemployed workers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Governor J.B. Pritzker makes a stop in the Forest City to unveil a federal grant designed to help thousands of unemployed workers.

News

Ronit’s Kitchen closing at the end of September

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
Ronit said she’ll continue catering, and hopes people will contact her for orders through her Ronit’s Kitchen Facebook Page.

News

Man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Toxicology reports indicated that the woman had cocaine and fentanyl in her blood.