Rockford leaders and residents discuss issues facing the community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s top leaders meet face to face with the community addressing controversial topics facing the Forest City and discuss ways to reform the current systems.

“We are going to make structural changes to how we do things not just with the police department but with us as an entire city," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Mayor McNamara along with Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea and city alderpeople gathered at District One Police Headquarters to talk change with the community.

'They want results as well as we do," said Rockford Alderperson Ann Thompson-Kelly. “They want to solve the problems as much as we want to solve the problems. So it starts right here.”

Topics up for discussion include domestic violence, police use of force and body cameras.

“A realistic time frame for body cameras to be here in the City of Rockford is probably early next year," said O’Shea.

These round table discussions stem from listening sessions the city held over the summer allowing residents to voice their concerns regarding community issues.

The next round table discussions are September 15 and 17 beginning at 5:30 at District One Police Headquarters. Capacity is limited to 50 people.

