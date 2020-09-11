Rockford Area Arts Council to debut youth art exhibit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Arts Council will open the Youth Art exhibit hosted at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens.

The art exhibit is opening on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens lobby, found at 1354 North 2nd St.

SPARK! 2020 Youth and Teen Arts Apprentices worked outside in the beautiful gardens of the Nicholas Conservatory. The summer art theme was social justice artwork and digital journalism skill-building. Youth interviewed and filmed community members, created stop-motion animation videos and painted a mural banner series. This art exhibit will run through the end of October.

“This program was made possible by contributions from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, the Illinois Arts Council, the Alpine Kiwanis Charities Fund, contributions from the city of Rockford and donations from Arts Council members,” according to the Rockford Area Arts Council.

