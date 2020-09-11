Advertisement

Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts roundtable event to discuss the Graduated Tax proposal

Discussion held with panelists on both sides of the issue
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everyone heading to the polls in Illinois will be voting on an amendment on whether to change the state constitution by allowing a graduated tax rate. One local representative wants to make sure before you vote, you are informed on the issue.

23 News' own Mike Garrigan was fortunate enough to moderate the Graduated Tax Talk event at Rockford University hosted by State Representative Joe Sosnowski. Panelists on each side of the debate had twenty minutes to argue their case for or against the amendment on the November ballot that would allow Illinois the opportunity to join 33 other states across the country that currently have a graduated tax rate based on income. Sosnowski says he’s found that this tax referendum can be one of the more complicated issues on the ballot.

“Any time you change tax structure, moving from something that is historically been a flat-tax to something that is a tiered structure tax system there is a lot of numbers involved and a lot of moving parts. There is a lot of qualifiers so you know getting the information out so people understand it fully because it’s important for them to be able to vote this November.”

