One more round of steady rain before the sun returns for a long stretch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One more round before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel. This means that we will be seeing a return of the sun! Remember what that looks like? It will return to shine brightly by Sunday.

More steady rainfall is on the way for Friday night and it looks to continue overnight into Saturday morning. This is all in association with a cold front on an area of low pressure that is moving east. Most of the rain will fall overnight and Saturday morning. Luckily the chance for thunderstorms remains isolated meaning severe weather is not expected. Winds will also remain gusty from the southwest with highs warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.

The wet pattern continues for especially north central IL for two more days, with periodic showers today then a likely several hour period of widespread rain on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The wet pattern continues for especially north central IL for two more days, with periodic showers today then a likely several hour period of widespread rain on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The wet pattern continues for especially north central IL for two more days, with periodic showers today then a likely several hour period of widespread rain on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The wet pattern continues for especially north central IL for two more days, with periodic showers today then a likely several hour period of widespread rain on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When all is said and done, most spots will pick up an additional three quarters of an inch to an inch through Saturday. This will add to the already hefty totals Rockford has. Over the last six days, Rockford officially picked up 5.50 inches of rain. That’s higher than the 5.01 inches that fell over the course of 74 days from June 23 through September 5.

Most spots should see around an additional inch of rainfall through Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This summer was definitely a dry one because the last six days saw over that amount of 74 days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Low pressure moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes will pull a cold front through Saturday night. This is when clearing skies will take place ahead of Sunday’s sunny day in the forecast. The shifting winds to the northwest will bring down a little more dry air as high pressure builds in Sunday afternoon and evening. This will lead to drier and warmer conditions heading into next week. Highs will be flirting with 80 by the middle of next week, too.

An absolutely gorgeous Sunday is in store, setting up for a nice pattern. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A slow warm-up is on the way, but it will be brief. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However this streak looks to be a brief one as the longer range outlooks are all pointing to temperatures quickly returning to near or slightly below normal temperatures through September 25. It’s also looking likely that we’ll get a break from the wet pattern as signs are pointing to favored below normal chances for precipitation.

Going through the next two weeks, there are high chances for below normal temperatures here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Below normal chances for precipitation are favored for the next two weeks. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.