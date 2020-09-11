Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2017 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2017 murder.

On Friday, 25-year-old Deon Hart received the sentence from Judge Brendan A. Maher for first degree murder. Hart had previously been found guilty on November 19, 2018, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On May 24, 2017, officers were sent to 3308 Sablewood for a possible shooting victim. Lester Sanders was found shot at the scene and was eventually pronounced dead. Through an investigation, Deon Hart and another individual were named as suspects.

