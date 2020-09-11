Advertisement

Man sentenced to 41 years in prison for home invasion

Salgado was found at a residence where he was found to be in possession of numerous guns and ammunition.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man was sentenced to 41 years in prison for a home invasion charge stemming from a 2018 incident.

On March 24, 2018, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the area of 15th Avenue and Christina Street for a report of a home invasion. Officers found a victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound. After an investigation, Alex Salgado was identified as a suspect.

Salgado was found at a residence where he was found to be in possession of numerous guns and ammunition. He has a prior conviction for a felony offense. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Salgado was also sentenced for two counts of unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Judge Brendan Maher presided over the sentencing. Salgado was previously found guilty after a trial on July 14, 2018.

