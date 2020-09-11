Advertisement

Man charged with child porn in Winnebago Co.

On July 15, members of the Illinois State Police were conducting an investigation for offenders downloading child pornography.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old man has been charged with three counts of child pornography in Winnebago County from a July incident.

On Sept. 10, a search warrant was authorized by the Winnebago County State' Attorney’s Office for the residence of Daniel Grotheer at 6133 Garrett Ln. in Rockford. The investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the child porn charges were authorized.

