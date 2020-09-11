Man charged after standoff in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man has been charged after a standoff in Rockford on Wednesday.

Detectives were contacted by the Polo Police Department who had information about a residential burglary in their jurisdiction. The Polo Police Department informed Rockford detectives that firearms, including a rifle, were in the possession of a felon who resided on South 6th Street, in Rockford.

The felony suspect, Brian Galor, was also wanted on two Lee County warrants and a warrant in Rockford.

Detectives conducted surveillance at 1007 South 6th St. until they saw Galor outside of the residence. When detectives approached Galor, he ran back into the residence and refused to come out.

Officers attempted to communicate with Galor and during the short standoff, he agreed to come outside and surrender.

There was also another family member inside the residence. Polo police and Rockford police executed a search warrant on the residence, and recovered a rifle, a handgun and several types of ammunition. Galor was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

This investigation continues for Polo police, however, the investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and Brian Galor was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no valid FOID.

