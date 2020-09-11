Advertisement

Man charged after standoff in Rockford

There was also another family member inside the residence.
Standoff
Standoff(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 28-year-old man has been charged after a standoff in Rockford on Wednesday.

Detectives were contacted by the Polo Police Department who had information about a residential burglary in their jurisdiction. The Polo Police Department informed Rockford detectives that firearms, including a rifle, were in the possession of a felon who resided on South 6th Street, in Rockford.

The felony suspect, Brian Galor, was also wanted on two Lee County warrants and a warrant in Rockford.

Detectives conducted surveillance at 1007 South 6th St. until they saw Galor outside of the residence. When detectives approached Galor, he ran back into the residence and refused to come out.

Officers attempted to communicate with Galor and during the short standoff, he agreed to come outside and surrender.

There was also another family member inside the residence. Polo police and Rockford police executed a search warrant on the residence, and recovered a rifle, a handgun and several types of ammunition. Galor was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

This investigation continues for Polo police, however, the investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and Brian Galor was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no valid FOID.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

IDPH: 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382.

News

Rockford man arrested on weapons charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers conducted a traffic stop on the 1500 block of Evergreen Street at 10:20 p.m.

News

Standstill traffic at US 20 causing delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
It is unknown the cause of the traffic backup at this time.

News

Rockford man wanted on several charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers were able to find the suspect, Juan Brito, riding in a vehicle occupied by two others.

Latest News

News

Rep. Joe Sosnowski hosts roundtable discussion on the Graduated Tax proposal

Updated: 6 hours ago
Illinois residents will be voting on a graduated income tax proposal in November.

News

Tax referendum for Meridian School District to appear on November ballot

Updated: 7 hours ago
The tax increase has been in effect for the last six years and a vote yes would continue the status quo.

News

Rockford leaders and residents discuss issues facing the community

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford’s top leaders meet face to face with the community addressing controversial topics facing the Forest City and discuss ways to reform the current systems.

News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker visits Rockford to announce federal grant for unemployed workers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Governor J.B. Pritzker makes a stop in the Forest City to unveil a federal grant designed to help thousands of unemployed workers.

News

Ronit’s Kitchen closing at the end of September

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
Ronit said she’ll continue catering, and hopes people will contact her for orders through her Ronit’s Kitchen Facebook Page.

News

Man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Toxicology reports indicated that the woman had cocaine and fentanyl in her blood.