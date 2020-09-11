IDPH: 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials reported 2,145 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 257,788 cases and 8,273 deaths in 102 counties in the state. The statewide positivity rate for the period of September 4 - September 10 is 3.9 percent.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 56,661 specimens for a total of 4,632,382.

As of Thursday night, 1,619 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 359 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The deaths listed are:

• Coles County: 1 male 80′s

• Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 4 females 80′s, 1 female 90′s

• DuPage County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

• Greene County: 1 male 60′s• Jersey County: 1 female 80′s

• Kane County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 90′s

• Lake County: 1 male 70′s

• Macon County: 1 female 90′s

• Madison County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

• Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

• Tazewell County: 1 female 70′s

• Wayne County: 1 female 70′s

• Will County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

