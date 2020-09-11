Boone Co. jury finds Rockford man guilty on 2018 sex abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Rockford man was found guilty by a Boone County jury on charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse from 2018.

On Sept. 10, a Boone County jury found Douglas Valentine guilty of two counts of criminal sexual assault, and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In October of 2018, the 15-year-old victim reported that she had several sexual encounters with Valentine between June and August of 2018, while she was 14-15 years old. Two of these incidents occurred in Boone County, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Valentine will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case is set for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 23. Valentine is also facing similar charges in Lake County. That case is currently set for trial on Oct. 13. He also has similar charges pending in Winnebago County.

