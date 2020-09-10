Advertisement

Well water testing being offered by Stephenson SWCD

A confidential report of the results will be mailed directly to the home or farm owner within six to eight weeks, according to the SWCD.
Water
Water(WHSV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a Well Water Testing Program Oct. 5 through Oct. 14.

The SWCD will be selling kits from the entryway since customers are not currently allowed into the office. The program, which tests drinking and well water for nitrates, certain pesticides, and 22 different heavy metals, has been organized as a drive to keep costs down, according to the SWCD.

Kits will be sold from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the SWCD office, 1620 S. Galena Ave. Participants are asked to take water samples either Tuesday, Oct. 13 or the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 14 and return the kits to the District office by 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14. Water samples for all tests will be immediately shipped to the laboratory.

Prices will vary, depending on the type of test ordered. Any test or combination of tests may be ordered. A confidential report of the results will be mailed directly to the home or farm owner within six to eight weeks, according to the SWCD.

PurTest® Bacteria self testing kit is available from the district for $20. This is not part of the regular testing kits. For more information, call the SWCD office at 815-235-2141, ext. 3, or visit the SWCD webpage.

Call the office at 815-235-2141 extension 3 when you arrive to purchase kits. Personal checks are the best method of payment, if possible.

