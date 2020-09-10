SwedishAmerican’s Emergency Room treats more gunshot wound victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are working around the clock to combat crime in the Forest City and local emergency rooms are getting busier too treating victims of area violence.

“Every time I’ve been on call the last month I’ve had at least one gunshot wound victim," said SwedishAmerican Hospital Trauma Medical Director Dr. James Cole.

With gun crime on the rise around the Rockford Region more victims are being sent to area hospitals.

“We may have five six gun shot wounds a month on average now we’re seeing much more than double that and in my personal experience for whatever reason I seem to get it every time I’m on call," said Cole.

Cole says when the call comes in that a gunshot victim is on their way it’s all hands on deck.

“If somebody comes in with a gunshot wound to anywhere other than say their hand or their foot anything of significance the whole trauma team assembles very rapidly," said Cole.

He says the severity of the wounds vary however all are taken very seriously.

“They’re not all you know life and death, but they’re all bad because you know potentially they could have been killed," said Cole.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea recently called the spike in violence a crisis within the community.

“We’ve had a severe uptick of gun crime specifically shootings in Rockford since March and it’s at the breaking point," said O’Shea.

Cole says the job goes beyond just treating and releasing these patients.

“It’s kinda sad," said Cole. "It does bother me that we have so much violence in society in general and I just feel bad for everybody when this happens you know because everybody’s got a family and there’s always someone somewhere that cares about them.”

