Advertisement

SwedishAmerican’s Emergency Room treats more gunshot wound victims

Doctors say recently the number of gunshot wound victims they’ve treated has more than doubled.
Rockford Police are working around the clock to combat crime in the Forest City and local emergency rooms are getting busier too treating victims of area violence.
Rockford Police are working around the clock to combat crime in the Forest City and local emergency rooms are getting busier too treating victims of area violence.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are working around the clock to combat crime in the Forest City and local emergency rooms are getting busier too treating victims of area violence.

“Every time I’ve been on call the last month I’ve had at least one gunshot wound victim," said SwedishAmerican Hospital Trauma Medical Director Dr. James Cole.

With gun crime on the rise around the Rockford Region more victims are being sent to area hospitals.

“We may have five six gun shot wounds a month on average now we’re seeing much more than double that and in my personal experience for whatever reason I seem to get it every time I’m on call," said Cole.

Cole says when the call comes in that a gunshot victim is on their way it’s all hands on deck.

“If somebody comes in with a gunshot wound to anywhere other than say their hand or their foot anything of significance the whole trauma team assembles very rapidly," said Cole.

He says the severity of the wounds vary however all are taken very seriously.

“They’re not all you know life and death, but they’re all bad because you know potentially they could have been killed," said Cole.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea recently called the spike in violence a crisis within the community.

“We’ve had a severe uptick of gun crime specifically shootings in Rockford since March and it’s at the breaking point," said O’Shea.

Cole says the job goes beyond just treating and releasing these patients.

“It’s kinda sad," said Cole. "It does bother me that we have so much violence in society in general and I just feel bad for everybody when this happens you know because everybody’s got a family and there’s always someone somewhere that cares about them.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man indicted for failure to register as a sex offender

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorneys Office and charges were authorized.

News

Uptick in enrollment

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

2 indicted for endangering life of a child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both are scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center.

News

Regional Institution see an uptick in enrollment numbers despite the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As some colleges and universities see a decrease in student enrollment during the pandemic local universities say they're seeing the opposite.

Latest News

News

U of Illinois sues to stop nurses strike this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nurses at the hospital have announced they will begin a seven-day strike at 7 a.m.

News

Boone Co. releases childcare resource guide

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This is not a comprehensive list of all services that may be available in and in close proximity to Boone County.

News

Two married mission partners retire after 65 years of service to OSF Medical Group

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I wrote them a note that basically said, thank you for being you," said Ronald Matlock

News

Boys give their ‘heart’ to Wesley Willows’ Arbor residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The residents were happy to receive the heartfelt gifts, according to Wesley Willows.

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 819 have recovered and 23 have died.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 57 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,595 from 4,538 on Tuesday.