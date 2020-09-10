Advertisement

Sosnowski to host tax amendment proposal seminar

Free tickets should be reserved to adhere to limited seating.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Joe Sosnowski will host an informational seminar on the graduated income tax amendment proposal on Thursday afternoon.

Sosnowski will host while Ted Dabrowski, Ralph Martire, and Andrew Nelms will give presentations. WIFR’s Mike Garrigan will moderate. The event will take place at noon Thursday, Sept. 10 at Regent’s Hall in the Burpee Building at Rockford University at noon.

Seating reservations can be make by visiting here.

