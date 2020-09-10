Sosnowski to host tax amendment proposal seminar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rep. Joe Sosnowski will host an informational seminar on the graduated income tax amendment proposal on Thursday afternoon.

Sosnowski will host while Ted Dabrowski, Ralph Martire, and Andrew Nelms will give presentations. WIFR’s Mike Garrigan will moderate. The event will take place at noon Thursday, Sept. 10 at Regent’s Hall in the Burpee Building at Rockford University at noon.

Seating reservations can be make by visiting here.

