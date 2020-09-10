COVID-19 forces Ronit’s Kitchen in Rockford to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ronit’s Kitchen in downtown Rockford announced they’ll be closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the month.

The last day for the restaurant located at 116 N. Madison St. will be Sept. 30, according to a Facebook post.

“COVID-19 has another casualty. Roni and I tried to keep our doors open and serve the public the best we could during this unprecedented time. This was my dream and I loved every minute of it. I love preparing the food and seeing people enjoy it. I loved serving new friends and regulars who came back again and again because they loved the food. We will miss all the fun work in the kitchen and all of you,” Ronit Galan said.

It is with a heavy heart that I am informing you, my loyal customers that Ronit’s Kitchen will be closing our doors on... Posted by Ronit's Kitchen on Thursday, September 10, 2020

“I hope that I will be able to return to preparing food in the near future and cater events. We are not giving up, though. Cooking and baking are my passion and it is something I will always do, whether I have a restaurant or not. Meanwhile, for those of you that love my food, now it is the right time to show us your support as we were hit very hard financially as well,” Galan said.

The Facebook page will be maintained to continue updating the public on the restaurant’s next steps.

“I hope to see you all in some capacity in the future. Thank you again for your support. It is because of you that I was able to stay open as long as I did. And lastly, I would like to thank my crew that helped me keep it going until now. Sending love to all of you and I hope to see you in the coming weeks before closing,” Galan said.

