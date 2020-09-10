Advertisement

COVID-19 forces Ronit’s Kitchen in Rockford to close

The last day for the restaurant located at 116 N. Madison St. will be Sept. 30, according to a Facebook post.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ronit’s Kitchen in downtown Rockford announced they’ll be closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the month.

The last day for the restaurant located at 116 N. Madison St. will be Sept. 30, according to a Facebook post.

“COVID-19 has another casualty. Roni and I tried to keep our doors open and serve the public the best we could during this unprecedented time. This was my dream and I loved every minute of it. I love preparing the food and seeing people enjoy it. I loved serving new friends and regulars who came back again and again because they loved the food. We will miss all the fun work in the kitchen and all of you,” Ronit Galan said.

It is with a heavy heart that I am informing you, my loyal customers that Ronit’s Kitchen will be closing our doors on...

Posted by Ronit's Kitchen on Thursday, September 10, 2020

“I hope that I will be able to return to preparing food in the near future and cater events. We are not giving up, though. Cooking and baking are my passion and it is something I will always do, whether I have a restaurant or not. Meanwhile, for those of you that love my food, now it is the right time to show us your support as we were hit very hard financially as well,” Galan said.

The Facebook page will be maintained to continue updating the public on the restaurant’s next steps.

“I hope to see you all in some capacity in the future. Thank you again for your support. It is because of you that I was able to stay open as long as I did. And lastly, I would like to thank my crew that helped me keep it going until now. Sending love to all of you and I hope to see you in the coming weeks before closing,” Galan said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sosnowski to host tax amendment proposal seminar

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Free tickets should be reserved to adhere to limited seating.

News

Details of Elm Street murder released

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Elm Street for a report of a man lying on the ground, stating that he had been shot.

News

Rock Valley Credit Union in Machesney Park debuts new Personal Teller Machines

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new machines will offer face to face meetings with tellers

News

$1 million in funding coming to Rockford with CARES Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than $1 million in funding is coming to Rockford thanks to the CARES Act, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Loves Park man wins the lottery, then wins the lottery again in the same week

Updated: 2 hours ago
He plans on spending his winnings on his favorite charities.

News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stop in Rockford Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will visit Rockford on Thursday to talk about the Employment Recovery grant.

News

Beloit Police Chief’s last day has been finalized

Updated: 5 hours ago
Zibolski will serve his last day in Beloit on September 25.

News

SwedishAmerican’s Emergency Room treats more gunshot wound victims

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford Police are working around the clock to combat crime in the Forest City and local emergency rooms are getting busier too treating victims of area violence.

News

Man indicted for failure to register as a sex offender

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorneys Office and charges were authorized.

News

Uptick in enrollment

Updated: 16 hours ago