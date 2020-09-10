Advertisement

Rockford PD arrests 163 during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Officers issued four citations for distracted driving and 33 seat-belt citations.
(WJHG)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department made a total of 163 driving arrests during the recent Labor Day enforcement campaign to increase safety on Illinois roads.

Officers issued four citations for distracted driving and 33 seat-belt citations. There were also 126 miscellaneous citations issued, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Nationally in 2018, a total of 10,511 people were killed in drunk driving crashes, making up nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities that year. More than 10,000 people have died as a result of impaired driving each of the last four years in the country, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“As traffic safety partners, we do our best to make sure all drivers and other road users are safe,” sergeant Jason DoBran said. “While enforcement campaigns like these save lives, there is still much to be done. Please help us spread the message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

The Rockford Police Department joined forces with enforcement agencies and highway safety partners throughout the state for the enforcement effort. The statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

