Advertisement

Rock Valley Credit Union in Machesney Park debuts new Personal Teller Machines

The PTM’s will be capable of handling more complex transactions
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Surrounded by local leaders for a ribbon cutting, the Machesney Park branch of Rock Valley Credit Union unveiled its new Personal Teller Machines (PTM) on Wednesday.

The PTMs unveiled will be the first technology of its kind in the stateline area. Customers can drive up to the PTMs and talk to a live teller without having to leave their vehicle. The face to face interaction with the tellers will allow for more complex transactions than regular ATMs would allow for.

The machines are currently only available at the Machesney Park location, but will soon be available in more locations in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$1 million in funding coming to Rockford with CARES Act

Updated: 47 minutes ago
More than $1 million in funding is coming to Rockford thanks to the CARES Act, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced on Wednesday.

News

Loves Park man wins the lottery, then wins the lottery again in the same week

Updated: 1 hour ago
He plans on spending his winnings on his favorite charities.

News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stop in Rockford Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will visit Rockford on Thursday to talk about the Employment Recovery grant.

News

Beloit Police Chief’s last day has been finalized

Updated: 4 hours ago
Zibolski will serve his last day in Beloit on September 25.

Latest News

News

SwedishAmerican’s Emergency Room treats more gunshot wound victims

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford Police are working around the clock to combat crime in the Forest City and local emergency rooms are getting busier too treating victims of area violence.

News

Man indicted for failure to register as a sex offender

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorneys Office and charges were authorized.

News

Uptick in enrollment

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

2 indicted for endangering life of a child

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both are scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center.

News

Regional Institution see an uptick in enrollment numbers despite the pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As some colleges and universities see a decrease in student enrollment during the pandemic local universities say they're seeing the opposite.

News

U of Illinois sues to stop nurses strike this weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nurses at the hospital have announced they will begin a seven-day strike at 7 a.m.