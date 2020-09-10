Rock Valley Credit Union in Machesney Park debuts new Personal Teller Machines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Surrounded by local leaders for a ribbon cutting, the Machesney Park branch of Rock Valley Credit Union unveiled its new Personal Teller Machines (PTM) on Wednesday.

The PTMs unveiled will be the first technology of its kind in the stateline area. Customers can drive up to the PTMs and talk to a live teller without having to leave their vehicle. The face to face interaction with the tellers will allow for more complex transactions than regular ATMs would allow for.

The machines are currently only available at the Machesney Park location, but will soon be available in more locations in Winnebago County.

