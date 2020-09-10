Man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man pleaded guilty to second degree murder from an incident on July 28, 2017 in Rockford.

The Rockford Police Department was called to the 1300 block of 15th Avenue, where they found the body of a woman in the beginning stages of decomposition, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

An autopsy was conducted. Toxicology reports indicated that the woman had cocaine and fentanyl in her blood. The cause of death was determined that the victim died from adverse effects of poly substance toxicity.

During the investigation, 47-year-old Willie Walton was named a suspect who delivered the drugs to the woman. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 8, Walton pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 12 and one half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Randy Wilt. Walton also pled guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Wilt. The sentences will be served concurrently, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

