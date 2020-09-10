Advertisement

Man indicted for child porn in Winnebago Co.

Gilson is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph McGraw in Courtroom A on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. in the Winnebago County Courthouse.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 40-year-old man was indicted by a grand jury for two charges of child pornography for a January 2 incident in Winnebago County.

Illinois State Police were notified of a potential download of child pornography. During the investigation, Bryan Gilson was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

