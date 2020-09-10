Man indicted for child porn in Winnebago Co.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 40-year-old man was indicted by a grand jury for two charges of child pornography for a January 2 incident in Winnebago County.

Illinois State Police were notified of a potential download of child pornography. During the investigation, Bryan Gilson was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gilson is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph McGraw in Courtroom A on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. in the Winnebago County Courthouse.

