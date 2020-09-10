Advertisement

Loves Park man wins the lottery, then wins the lottery again in the same week

The man has won over $1 million.
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One Loves Park man’s luck may never run out after two lottery winnings in the same week.

The man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the tickets from the Kelly’s Market on N 2nd Street in Loves Park. He went to the location after claiming his $10,000 prize he had won earlier that week, and on his way back stopped at that same Kelly’s Market for gas and decided to buy a few more tickets.

A few days later when he was watching the drawings, he found out he had matched 5 numbers and won a prize of $1 Million. “I walked into my girlfriend’s house and yelled ‘Yahoo!’ She couldn’t believe it either and started crying,” the player said.

“I have a list of all of my favorite charities that I want to donate money to, such as Smile Train and Operation Smile. It’s important to give back.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

