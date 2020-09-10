Illinois Conservation Police locate body of missing boater

DAVIS, Ill. (WIFR) - The body of 64-year-old Davis native Donald Zeal, who went missing after he jumped off a boat in Lake Summerset Monday, has been recovered.

Located by the Illinois Conservation Police with the help of several local agencies, Zeal’s body was pulled from the water Wednesday. Illinois Conservation Police were todl he was missing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

“After arriving on scene Monday evening, Conservation Police contacted the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department and met with other local agencies to assist with rescue and recovery operations,” Captain Laura Petreikis of the Illinois Conservation Police said. “For the next two days, our officers and other local agencies worked tirelessly, scanning Lake Summerset using sonar to locate Mr. Zeal. At approximately 10:30 Wednesday morning, officers identified and verified a location of interest; a local fire department recovered Mr. Zeal’s body just after noon.”

The Illinois Conservation Police thanked the following agencies for their help in locating Zeal’s body:

· Davis Fire Protection District

· Tri-District Ambulance Service

· Durand Fire Department and Ambulance Service

· Shirland Fire Department

· Rockton Fire Protection District

· Rockford Fire Department

· New Milford and Blackhawk Fire Protection Districts

· Oregon Fire Protection District

· Rochelle Fire Department

· Byron Fire Protection District

· Pecatonica Emergency Ambulance Service

· Belvidere Fire Department

· Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection District

· Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department

· Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department

· Winnebago County Coroner’s Office

