Ill. holds 11th quickest recovery in unemployment claims

WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.
Floridians eligible for unemployment benefits on August 1st should soon see up to $900 in their accounts.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New unemployment claims remained unchanged week-over-week on Aug. 31, and were 87 percent below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help add some context to these statistics, WalletHub just released updated rankings for the states whose weekly unemployment claims are recovering the quickest, along with accompanying videos and audio files.

To identify which states' workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims. To see the states most recovered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Details for Illinois Weekly Unemployment Claims are listed below.

224.58% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year)

  • 23,305 the week of August 31, 2020 vs 7,180 the week of September 2, 2019
  • 11th quickest recovery in the U.S.

97.85% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020)

  • 23,305 the week of August 31, 2020 vs 11,779 the week of January 1, 2020
  • 22nd slowest recovery in the U.S.

786.04% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs Last Year)

  • 1,618,487 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of August 31, 2020 vs 205,903 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of September 2, 2019
  • 5th quickest recovery in the U.S.

