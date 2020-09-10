Advertisement

IDPH: 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths.
By CBS
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials on Thursday announced more than 1,900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, the highest daily total this week, but still part of an overall downward trend from the last few weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,953 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 28 additional deaths. So far this week, Illinois is averaging 1,493 new cases per day, compared to 2,402 new cases per day last week, 1,858 new cases per day the week of Aug. 23, and 2,363 new cases per day the week of Aug. 16.

The new cases reported Thursday came as the state reported 48,982 new tests, for a one-day positive test rate of 4.0%. The statewide average positivity rate for the past week is 3.8%, compared to 4.1% a month a go, and 2.5% in early July.

As of Wednesday night, 1,609 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 346 in intensive care, and 141 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat this summer, even as overall cases were steadily rising for most of July and August. Overall cases now seem to be going down slightly since late last month.

So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Wednesday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.

