Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stop in Rockford Thursday

Pritzker is expected to talk about the Employment Recovery grant.
Courtesy: MGN
(WIFR)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will visit Rockford on Thursday to talk about the Employment Recovery grant.

The governor is expected to speak Thursday morning at The Workforce Connection at 10 a.m. regarding the grant the board received to serve dislocated workers. TWC intends to quickly put people back to work and will serve as many as 75 individuals.

In conjunction with Governor Pritzker and his office, Chris Connors, The Workforce Connection Board’s Planning and Quality Assurance Manager will speak at the press conference related to the grant.

The Employment Recovery grant will further allow The Workforce Connection to offer training programs that offer industry recognized certifications in industries identified as high-growth, high-demand in our region, to individuals who have lost their jobs. In order to get individuals back to work as quickly as possible, the training programs used for the Employment Recovery Project are short-term programs that are less than 12 months in length.

TWC will also connect individuals who already possess the necessary skills to re-enter the workforce to employers through on-the-job training and work experience.

23 News will be at the press conference Thursday morning and provide coverage both on air and online.

