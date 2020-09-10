Details of Elm Street murder released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers have found shell casings during their ongoing murder investigation from Tuesday on Elm Street in Rockford.

Police initially were called to the area of Webster Avenue and Green Street for a report of shots fired, with vehicles leaving the scene. Officers found spent casings near the intersection of Webster Avenue and Berkley Street, but were unable to locate any victims or damaged property at 9:40 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

At around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Elm Street for a report of a man lying on the ground, stating that he had been shot.

Officers then found an 18-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966- 2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963- 7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.