Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen to buy first responders, military lunch on 9/11

Show your military, police department, fire department or first responder I.D. when you get to Ciao Bella.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen is thanking the men and women that have served our country by offering them a free lunch on Sept. 11, between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The offer is for dine-in only, according to the restaurant located at 6500 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park. If you show your military, police department, fire department or first responder I.D. when you get to Ciao Bella, and you may enjoy one of two pastas, the Bella Rigatoni or the Campanella Sausage, for free.

