Advertisement

Chilly conditions to end work week, weekend to see rise in temperatures

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On this 10th day of September, it also marked the sixth day where skies in the region have been mostly cloudy or completely overcast. If you have a case of the blah’s, you definitely aren’t alone. However things do look to improve but it will take a bit of time to get there.

Thursday marked the sixth day this month so far with cloud-filled skies.
Thursday marked the sixth day this month so far with cloud-filled skies.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

More cloudy skies and showers occurred Thursday with Rockford now having 5.06 inches of rain under its belt for September 2020 so far. This is good news because not only did it lessen our rainfall deficit from August, it lessened the deficit for 2020 as a whole. We also did see a slight improvement on the statewide drought monitor, as new statistics were released Thursday. By no means are we completely out of the drought but less areas are under a moderate drought compared to last week.

We are definitely not in a deficit for the month and now the year as a whole!
We are definitely not in a deficit for the month and now the year as a whole!(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A good chunk of the region is still in a minor drought but numbers all around went down from last week.
A good chunk of the region is still in a minor drought but numbers all around went down from last week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will end this shortened work week with more overcast skies and rain showers. Friday will not be a complete wash out by any means but still having a light jacket and an umbrella couldn’t hurt. The morning will see some scattered showers with periodic breaks throughout the day. Showers will become much more widespread as Friday night approaches and into Saturday.

Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday.
Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday.
Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday.
Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday.
Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Saturday has the best chance for widespread rain showers.
Saturday has the best chance for widespread rain showers.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Saturday.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday is calling for an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the day. Luckily this looks to be the last day with rain and cloudy skies before improvements arrive Sunday. The second half of the weekend will be dry and our skies will clear to once again see the sun! From Sunday through Wednesday, no rain chances are in the forecast and above normal temperatures are also in the forecast. Temperatures in the upper 70s arrive by Sunday and will flirt with 80 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures in Northern Illinois will go up as we get towards the weekend.
Temperatures in Northern Illinois will go up as we get towards the weekend.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Chill to remain intact, though drier times to become increasingly common

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Henderson
Cloudy, cool, occasionally damp weather dominates through early this weekend.

Forecast

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 9/9/2020

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

Ethan's Noon Wednesday Forecast -- 9/9/2020

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT

Forecast

Record cold high in jeopardy Wednesday with lingering rain, eyeing improvements soon

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
With yesterday’s record breaking daily much-needed rainfall, a few more lingering showers are possible today and for parts of Thursday. While we are stuck in this rainy and cooler rut, things look to improve as we get towards the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Damp, cool pattern to remain locked in Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
More rain is on the way, along with cool temperatures.

Forecast

Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 9/8/2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT

Forecast

Ethan's Noon Tuesday Forecast -- 9/8/2020

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT

Forecast

Rainfall bringing drought relief along with coolest temperatures since May

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Rosuck
The much needed rainfall the region has desperately needed has arrived and will continue through Tuesday and parts of Wednesday. This is the most rainfall Rockford has seen in just under a months time along with the coolest temperatures since May.

Forecast

Waves of rainfall to offer drought relief in the days ahead

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A prolonged period of wet weather is likely to occur over the course of the next few days.

Forecast

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 9/7/2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT