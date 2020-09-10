Chilly conditions to end work week, weekend to see rise in temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On this 10th day of September, it also marked the sixth day where skies in the region have been mostly cloudy or completely overcast. If you have a case of the blah’s, you definitely aren’t alone. However things do look to improve but it will take a bit of time to get there.

Thursday marked the sixth day this month so far with cloud-filled skies. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

More cloudy skies and showers occurred Thursday with Rockford now having 5.06 inches of rain under its belt for September 2020 so far. This is good news because not only did it lessen our rainfall deficit from August, it lessened the deficit for 2020 as a whole. We also did see a slight improvement on the statewide drought monitor, as new statistics were released Thursday. By no means are we completely out of the drought but less areas are under a moderate drought compared to last week.

We are definitely not in a deficit for the month and now the year as a whole! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A good chunk of the region is still in a minor drought but numbers all around went down from last week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will end this shortened work week with more overcast skies and rain showers. Friday will not be a complete wash out by any means but still having a light jacket and an umbrella couldn’t hurt. The morning will see some scattered showers with periodic breaks throughout the day. Showers will become much more widespread as Friday night approaches and into Saturday.

Friday will not be a washout but rain will become more widespread late and into Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday has the best chance for widespread rain showers. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday is calling for an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the day. Luckily this looks to be the last day with rain and cloudy skies before improvements arrive Sunday. The second half of the weekend will be dry and our skies will clear to once again see the sun! From Sunday through Wednesday, no rain chances are in the forecast and above normal temperatures are also in the forecast. Temperatures in the upper 70s arrive by Sunday and will flirt with 80 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures in Northern Illinois will go up as we get towards the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

