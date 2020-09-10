Advertisement

Chill to remain intact, though drier times to become increasingly common

Sunshine’s return, though, still several days away
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The calendar may say it’s Wednesday, but most folks likely had another case of the Mondays in the Stateline. Clouds, occasional sprinkles and showers, along with gusty northeasterly winds again combined forces to produce the second consecutive day of sub-60° high temperatures. The 57° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport obliterated the record for the coldest September 9 high temperature previously set back in 1924!

First back to back in the 50s since May 10-11.
There’s little reason to believe the clouds are going anywhere in the near future, though rain will be much more spotty in nature from here on out.

Scattered showers are possible late Wednesday and into Thursday. Dry hours will prevail.
Scattered showers are possible overnight and into Thursday. Dry hours will prevail.
Clouds are once again to dominate Thursday, with northerly winds remaining intact. The fact that the vast majority of the day will be dry, though, should allow for at least a modest improvement in the temperature department. Still, periodic, spotty showers aren’t to be ruled out at any point in the day.

Most of Thursday will remain cloudy but with a small rain chance in the morning.
Most of Thursday will remain cloudy but with a small rain chance in the morning.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Scattered showers are possible overnight and into Thursday. Dry hours will prevail.
Come Friday, there’s a glimmer of hope that a few peeks of sun may emerge through the clouds, though that’s far from a given. What is likely, however, is that Friday will be rain-free, at least during the daytime hours. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until Friday Night and, more likely, Saturday.

Temperatures, which will struggle mightily again Thursday, should begin to moderate toward the weekend, especially the latter half of the weekend, corresponding with when we expect sunshine to finally return. From Sunday through the end of next week, skies are likely to be mostly sunny. As a result, a steady warming trend’s to commence, ultimately producing the return of 80s by next Tuesday, with several more to follow.

We will remain cooler Thursday.
Improvements will slowly begin as we get into next week.
