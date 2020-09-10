Advertisement

CDC: Adults with COVID-19 twice as likely to have eaten at restaurant before getting sick

Eating and drinking on-site at locations that offer such options might be important risk factors.
The CDC has issued a moratorium on evictions nationwide, beginning Friday, Sep. 4 and lasting through Dec. 31, 2020. The move is to prevent homelessness, which could further the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC has issued a moratorium on evictions nationwide, beginning Friday, Sep. 4 and lasting through Dec. 31, 2020. The move is to prevent homelessness, which could further the spread of COVID-19.(WJRT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Findings from a case-control investigation of symptomatic outpatients from 11 U.S. health care facilities found that close contact with persons with known COVID-19 or going to locations that offer on-site eating and drinking options were associated with COVID-19 positivity.

Adults with positive SARS-CoV-2 test results were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative SARS-CoV-2 test results, according to the CDC.

Eating and drinking on-site at locations that offer such options might be important risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Efforts to reduce possible exposures where mask use and social distancing are difficult to maintain, such as when eating and drinking, should be considered to protect customers, employees, and communities.

Implementing safe practices to reduce exposures to SARS-CoV-2 during on-site eating and drinking should be considered to protect customers, employees, and communities and slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. announces 56 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19.

News

Ciao Bella Italian Kitchen to buy first responders, military lunch on 9/11

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Show your military, police department, fire department or first responder I.D. when you get to Ciao Bella.

News

Well water testing being offered by Stephenson SWCD

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A confidential report of the results will be mailed directly to the home or farm owner within six to eight weeks, according to the SWCD.

News

Man indicted for child porn in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Gilson is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Joseph McGraw in Courtroom A on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. in the Winnebago County Courthouse.

Latest News

News

IDPH: 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CBS
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths.

News

Ill. holds 11th quickest recovery in unemployment claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.

News

AAA cautions consumers: ‘Do not buy the hype’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Active driving assistance systems combine vehicle acceleration with braking and steering.

News

Aids for Boone Co. elderly available for voting in Nov. election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Clerk Stapler stated all registered voters may vote by mail.

News

Illinois House Panel investigating possible disciplinary action against Speaker Madigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBS
Under a three-year deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd will pay a record $200 million fine, and cooperate with an ongoing federal probe.

News

Rockford PD arrests 163 during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers issued four citations for distracted driving and 33 seat-belt citations.