Beloit Police Chief’s last day has been finalized

BELOIT, WISC. (WIFR) - Dave Zibolski, Beloit’s police chief who recently accepted the same role in Fargo, North Dakota, has finalized his last day with the Beloit Police Department.

According to the Beloit Daily News, Zibolski has reached an agreement with the department to step down on September 25th, after 5 years in the position. Zibolski wrote an open letter upon the announcement, saying “I have sincerely enjoyed my time in Beloit and am extremely grateful for the large amount of community support and cooperation our department has received during my five-year tenure."

The City of Beloit will now begin looking for his replacement, but no meetings have been scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.