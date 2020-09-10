Advertisement

Beloit Police Chief’s last day has been finalized

Set to step down September 25th.
Zibolski will serve his last day in Beloit on September 25.
Zibolski will serve his last day in Beloit on September 25.(NBC15)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, WISC. (WIFR) - Dave Zibolski, Beloit’s police chief who recently accepted the same role in Fargo, North Dakota, has finalized his last day with the Beloit Police Department.

According to the Beloit Daily News, Zibolski has reached an agreement with the department to step down on September 25th, after 5 years in the position. Zibolski wrote an open letter upon the announcement, saying “I have sincerely enjoyed my time in Beloit and am extremely grateful for the large amount of community support and cooperation our department has received during my five-year tenure."

The City of Beloit will now begin looking for his replacement, but no meetings have been scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SwedishAmerican’s Emergency Room treats more gunshot wound victims

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford Police are working around the clock to combat crime in the Forest City and local emergency rooms are getting busier too treating victims of area violence.

News

Man indicted for failure to register as a sex offender

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorneys Office and charges were authorized.

News

Uptick in enrollment

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

2 indicted for endangering life of a child

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Both are scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center.

Latest News

News

Regional Institution see an uptick in enrollment numbers despite the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As some colleges and universities see a decrease in student enrollment during the pandemic local universities say they're seeing the opposite.

News

U of Illinois sues to stop nurses strike this weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nurses at the hospital have announced they will begin a seven-day strike at 7 a.m.

News

Boone Co. releases childcare resource guide

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This is not a comprehensive list of all services that may be available in and in close proximity to Boone County.

News

Two married mission partners retire after 65 years of service to OSF Medical Group

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“I wrote them a note that basically said, thank you for being you," said Ronald Matlock

News

Boys give their ‘heart’ to Wesley Willows’ Arbor residents

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The residents were happy to receive the heartfelt gifts, according to Wesley Willows.

News

12 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 819 have recovered and 23 have died.