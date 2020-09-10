Advertisement

Aids for Boone Co. elderly available for voting in Nov. election

Clerk Stapler stated all registered voters may vote by mail.
Boone County voting
Boone County voting(Beatriz Reyna)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Registered voters who are elderly or have disabilities, now have aids and provisions for assistance in voting at the upcoming election.

Boone County Clerk Julie A. Stapler said that her office welcomes inquiries by anyone who feels they may wish to take advantage of these aids at the Nov. 3 General Primary Election.

Clerk Stapler stated all registered voters may vote by mail. They may contact her office to request an application or print an application from the Boone County website. You can also request a ballot electronically, according to Stapler.

After filing the application with the Boone County Clerk’s office, the ballot will be mailed to the voter at home, or wherever he or she may be at the time, along with complete instructions for voting and returning the voted ballot. Voters have until noon on Oct. 29 to submit an application to vote by mail. Please request your ballot as soon as you know you would like to vote by mail.

Early voting is also available at the County Clerk’s Office beginning Sept. 24 through Nov. 2. The only difference between early voting and vote by mail is that you would have to vote in person for early voting. Please be prepared to wear a face covering and to wait in line, according to Stapler.

Election judges are permitted to deliver a ballot to any voter curbside, who cannot get into the polling place on Election Day if an application has been received in the County Clerk’s office prior to Election Day. These judges may deliver the ballot to the voter at the point at which he or she is unable to continue toward the polling place as long as this point is within 50 feet of the polling place entrance.

Assistance is also available in the polling place. A touch screen voting machine will also be available that is specifically designed to assist voters with disabilities to cast their vote in the County Clerk’s Office or the polling place, according to Stapler.

She went on to say that all polling places throughout the county are disabled accessible and will have disabled parking spaces available near the building entrance. In addition, all polling places will be equipped with special visual aids to assist voters.

Clerk Stapler urges everyone to take advantage of the right to vote at this election, and to feel free to request assistance from the Election Judges on Election Day. They are specifically trained to render this assistance and welcome the opportunity to be of help, according to Stapler.

For further information on elections, voter registration and the available assistance to voters who are elderly or have disabilities, contact the Boone County Clerk’s Office at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the phone number is 815-544-3103.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AAA cautions consumers: ‘Do not buy the hype’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Active driving assistance systems combine vehicle acceleration with braking and steering.

News

Illinois House Panel investigating possible disciplinary action against Speaker Madigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
Under a three-year deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd will pay a record $200 million fine, and cooperate with an ongoing federal probe.

News

Rockford PD arrests 163 during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers issued four citations for distracted driving and 33 seat-belt citations.

News

COVID-19 forces Ronit’s Kitchen in Rockford to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The last day for the restaurant located at 116 N. Madison St. will be Sept. 30, according to a Facebook post.

Latest News

News

Sosnowski to host tax amendment proposal seminar

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Free tickets should be reserved to adhere to limited seating.

News

Details of Elm Street murder released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At around 10:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Elm Street for a report of a man lying on the ground, stating that he had been shot.

News

Rock Valley Credit Union in Machesney Park debuts new Personal Teller Machines

Updated: 3 hours ago
The new machines will offer face to face meetings with tellers

News

$1 million in funding coming to Rockford with CARES Act

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than $1 million in funding is coming to Rockford thanks to the CARES Act, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced on Wednesday.

News

Loves Park man wins the lottery, then wins the lottery again in the same week

Updated: 4 hours ago
He plans on spending his winnings on his favorite charities.

News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stop in Rockford Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will visit Rockford on Thursday to talk about the Employment Recovery grant.