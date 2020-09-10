Aids for Boone Co. elderly available for voting in Nov. election

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Registered voters who are elderly or have disabilities, now have aids and provisions for assistance in voting at the upcoming election.

Boone County Clerk Julie A. Stapler said that her office welcomes inquiries by anyone who feels they may wish to take advantage of these aids at the Nov. 3 General Primary Election.

Clerk Stapler stated all registered voters may vote by mail. They may contact her office to request an application or print an application from the Boone County website. You can also request a ballot electronically, according to Stapler.

After filing the application with the Boone County Clerk’s office, the ballot will be mailed to the voter at home, or wherever he or she may be at the time, along with complete instructions for voting and returning the voted ballot. Voters have until noon on Oct. 29 to submit an application to vote by mail. Please request your ballot as soon as you know you would like to vote by mail.

Early voting is also available at the County Clerk’s Office beginning Sept. 24 through Nov. 2. The only difference between early voting and vote by mail is that you would have to vote in person for early voting. Please be prepared to wear a face covering and to wait in line, according to Stapler.

Election judges are permitted to deliver a ballot to any voter curbside, who cannot get into the polling place on Election Day if an application has been received in the County Clerk’s office prior to Election Day. These judges may deliver the ballot to the voter at the point at which he or she is unable to continue toward the polling place as long as this point is within 50 feet of the polling place entrance.

Assistance is also available in the polling place. A touch screen voting machine will also be available that is specifically designed to assist voters with disabilities to cast their vote in the County Clerk’s Office or the polling place, according to Stapler.

She went on to say that all polling places throughout the county are disabled accessible and will have disabled parking spaces available near the building entrance. In addition, all polling places will be equipped with special visual aids to assist voters.

Clerk Stapler urges everyone to take advantage of the right to vote at this election, and to feel free to request assistance from the Election Judges on Election Day. They are specifically trained to render this assistance and welcome the opportunity to be of help, according to Stapler.

For further information on elections, voter registration and the available assistance to voters who are elderly or have disabilities, contact the Boone County Clerk’s Office at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere. Regular office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the phone number is 815-544-3103.

