$1 million in funding coming to Rockford with CARES Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced a total of $2,508,685 in federal funding in direct response to the passage of the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program.

“The bipartisan CARES Act was a significant step forward in our response to COVID-19,” said the 17th District Congresswoman. “I’m pleased to see this funding continue to support our local communities, because access to reliable housing is a crucial component of our efforts to combat this public health crisis. I’ll continue to do everything in my power to support our neighbors through programs like these and ensure our region has the resources it needs.”

The CDBG program is designed to provide funds to state and local governments to support housing, public facilities and local economic development. The CARES Act allows grantees to be reimbursed for COVID-19 response activities and eliminates the cap on how much a grantee can spend on public services.

Below is a breakdown of CDBG funding by recipient:

Moline: $268,780

Peoria: $808,791

Rockford: $1,001,397

Rock Island: $230,580

Pekin: $199,137

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.