Winnebago Co. announces 57 new COVID-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases to 4,595 from 4,538 on Tuesday.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 4,595 from 4,538 on Tuesday. The current seven-day rolling positivity rate is now 6.1 percent.

The total deaths stand at 152 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department also reported a 96.1 percent recovery rate.

