Two married mission partners retire after 65 years of service to OSF Medical Group

Brenda and Karl Meintz say goodbye to the daily grind and hello to retirement
Brenda and Karl Meintz say goodbye to the daily grind and hello to retirement
By Hope Salman
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

“We love ya, enjoy life, and we are... and stay safe!”

Those are the farewell words Brenda and Karl Meintz have for their coworkers. They spent decades working for OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center.

“The people are special here. I think that we really have a strong culture. The sisters have been really influential in our decision to be here," said Brenda

They couple met  21 years ago and say the hospital is what brought them together.

“We stopped one night for a drink, and who knew. The rest is history," said Karl.

They say they are excited to enjoy outdoor activities and catch up on hobbies and traveling.

“We will be gone for a month, but we are doing it all in a drive so we will see how well we live together being in a car for that long, but I think we will be just fine," said Brenda.

Coworkers say their wisdom and positivity will be missed the most.

“I wrote them a note that basically said, thank you for being you," said Ronald Matlock, one of their co-workers.

