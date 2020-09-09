Advertisement

Truck driver killed in crash on I-90 in Rock County

Both lanes are blocked off to traffic early Wednesday morning
Truck driver killed in crash on I-90 in Rock County.
Truck driver killed in crash on I-90 in Rock County.
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A major accident at about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning has closed I-39/90.

A semi-truck driver is killed and another driver is injured after two trucks collided on I-39/I-90 in northern Rock County.

Wisconsin State Police said the driver of the southbound truck crossed the median and slammed into the northbound truck. Police are re-routing traffic off of the interstate using Highway 51 & Highway 14 between Janesville and Edgerton.

Officials said to expect significant delays on I-39/90 through mid-morning Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

