Truck driver killed in crash on I-90 in Rock County.

JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WIFR) - A major accident at about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning has closed I-39/90.

A semi-truck driver is killed and another driver is injured after two trucks collided on I-39/I-90 in northern Rock County.

Wisconsin State Police said the driver of the southbound truck crossed the median and slammed into the northbound truck. Police are re-routing traffic off of the interstate using Highway 51 & Highway 14 between Janesville and Edgerton.

Officials said to expect significant delays on I-39/90 through mid-morning Wednesday.

