STEM for Kids grand opening at location in Roscoe

By Savanna Brito
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A unique way to get kids involved in academics involving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics also known as STEM, can now be found in Roscoe.

A new way of serving the community is how Owner/President of STEM for Kids Stateline, Donna Curtis, describes the program.

There are day time classes offered for people who are home schooled and e-learners, a normal after school program, and even online programming.

Curtis says the open house is a way to introduce the program to the community and there are so many things they discovered, “One of the best things we discovered was children learning how to manage themselves in an online environment. So they’re with a teacher and they’re with fellow kids from all over the county. They’re learning how to navigate and be safe, how to solve problems. So besides the STEM curriculum they’re learning all these social skills,” says Donna Curtis.

