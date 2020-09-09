Sayyalinh ready to lead Rockford co-op

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Katelyn Sayyalinh was a force to be reckoned with as the leader of the Rockford girls golf co-op.

She guided the team to three straight conference championships and two regional crowns, but now that she is on to college, it’s younger sister Kayla’s turn.

Last season, the younger Sayyalinh finished fourth at the NIC-10 meet, just one stroke away from a playoff, and won her first individual title in high school with a regional medal.

Sayyalinh says big sister Katelyn, who is now at Southern Indiana, had a major influence on her because she was always someone she could go to for advice.

Now as the team’s number one, Kayla says she is being that leader for her teammates.

“I feel like I have to be a role model for our teammates, help them out if they’re struggling and encourage them if they’re feeling down,” said Sayyalinh.

“She’s become more of a leader," said head coach Ben Mena. "Obviously they all know how good she is and she really helps them out. I expect her to do well. She’s not shooting as well as she wants to because she’s been shooting under par a lot of times this summer and she hasn’t really been where she should be, but she’s going to be ok.”

