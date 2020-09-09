Advertisement

Regional Institution see an uptick in enrollment numbers despite the pandemic

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As some colleges and universities see a decrease in student enrollment during the pandemic local universities say they’re seeing the opposite.

“We just never knew how many students would enroll up until the very end and we were ecstatic,” said Northern Illinois University vice president of enrollment Sol Jensen.

When many schools anticipated lower enrollment numbers during the pandemic Northern Illinois University expected more students.

“We have a 5-year strategic management plan and we’re going through year two now and have been sticking to it and being able to match those numbers we set out initially,” said Jensen

Jensen says it has 160 more students overall compared to last year and a 38% increase in students from Winnebago County.

“It’s the largest we’ve seen in the last 5 years and it’s an area we’ve really been focusing on,” Jensen said.

“Our numbers held and we ended up with one of the highest first-year classes in 20 years,” said Rockford University interim vice president of enrollment management Mike Quinn.

Rockford University is having similar success with an increase of about 50 incoming freshman students and an overall increase of about 60 students from Winnebago County compared to last year.

“So students know that they can stay local, attend Rockford University and really get a world-class education,” Quinn said.

Quinn says that should be a good sign for the local economy and workforce.

“A lot of students who graduate with education degrees are teaching in the schools here. Same with students in our business program and certainly in our nursing program,” Quinn said.

NIU also says its freshman class averages about a 3.3 high school GPA which is one of the highest the school has seen in the past 11 years.

