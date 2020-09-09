Record cold high in jeopardy Wednesday with lingering rain, eyeing improvements soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With yesterday’s record breaking daily much-needed rainfall, a few more lingering showers are possible today and for parts of Thursday. While we are stuck in this rainy and cooler rut, things look to improve as we get towards the weekend.

Thick cloud cover and a breezy northeast wind yesterday held high temperatures in the upper 50s for most, making it feel more like late October than early September. Officially the high temperature in Rockford only made it to 58°. This tied the coldest high ever recorded on for September 8 of 58 degrees from 1917.

Yesterday tied the record cold high for the date. Today's record cold high may be in jeopardy. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

That record sticks around for another year. However, that can’t be said for today’s record cold high. With overcast skies in play throughout the day today and winds continuing from the northeast, high temperatures today will struggle to even hit 60 degrees once again. We are calling for a high of 61 degrees but that may be pushing it. If this verifies, it would break the record cold high temperature of 63 degrees that was set back in 1924.

Expect a few lighter showers around on a scattered basis with overcast skies today. The overcast skies will remain in place for the next couple of days with a smaller chance for rain Thursday. Most of Thursday will remain dry besides that small rain chance mainly early. Friday will also remain dry with cloudy skies until rain becomes more widespread very late and will continue Saturday.

The thick cloud cover and northeasterly winds will keep scattered showers in the forecast Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The thick cloud cover and northeasterly winds will keep scattered showers in the forecast Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of Thursday will remain cloudy but with a small rain chance in the morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few more scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The clouds will stick around for the rest of the work week before more rain late Friday and Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

But as we approach the weekend, warmer temperatures will return to the forecast. Temperatures will creep closer to normal in the 70s beginning Saturday and stretching into next week. Plus after Saturday’s rain we look to remain quiet and sunny for several days ahead.

Temperatures slowly improve closer to normal by the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.