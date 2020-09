ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police officers were dispatched to 1900 Elm Street for a person yelling from a nearby yard.

Murder Investigation 10:10 PM- 1900 Elm Street. Officers were dispatched to the area for a subject yelling from a rear yard. A shooting victim was located and transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 9, 2020

Upon arrival, a shooting victim was located and transported to an area hospital. The victim later succumbed to injuries from the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

