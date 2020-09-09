Advertisement

Man indicted for failure to register as a sex offender

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorneys Office and charges were authorized.
(WOWT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A grand jury returned an indictment against a man for failure to register as a sex offender in Winnebago County.

On June 25, while performing a compliance check of all registered sex offenders, Rockford detectives determined that 50-year-old Bryan Deck had not complied with his required annual registration, according to Executive Assistant to State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Deck is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Brendan Maher in Courtroom D on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center according to Executive Assistant to State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

