Logemann returns to Rockford City Council, small business program in works

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford soldier is back serving the community after serving our country overseas for the past year.

Tonight Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara got the approval from city council to have Jonathan Logemann serve as alderperson for the second ward. Logemann served as the alderperson until he was deployed to the middle east with the Illinois national Guard last summer.

Tony Gaspirini has been serving in his place. However, Logemann is taking his spot back and officials say they’re excited about his return.

“He brings tremendous energy to the city council. I think he’s going to fit in perfectly right now and we could use his leadership on the council,” Mayor McNamara said.

Mayor McNamara also said the the city is launching a new program to provide some relief and help business who have five employees or less. McNamara said the planning and development committee will further discuss the plan.

Then, the the plan will move to the full city council for a vote. McNamara said he hopes the program will get approved so it can start helping those who need it.

“It’s meant to help those micro enterprises who have zero to five employees so that they can continue to get through this really difficult economic time. When I say get through that, they not only can continue to go through and have good bottom lines, but that they can continue to have our citizens on their payroll,” McNamara said.

McNamara said the program should offer not only loans but also grants to help owners during theses trying times live in downtown Rockford.

