Advertisement

Logemann returns to Rockford City Council, small business program in works

Tony Gaspirini has been serving in his place.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford soldier is back serving the community after serving our country overseas for the past year.

Tonight Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara got the approval from city council to have Jonathan Logemann serve as alderperson for the second ward. Logemann served as the alderperson until he was deployed to the middle east with the Illinois national Guard last summer.

Tony Gaspirini has been serving in his place. However, Logemann is taking his spot back and officials say they’re excited about his return.

“He brings tremendous energy to the city council. I think he’s going to fit in perfectly right now and we could use his leadership on the council,” Mayor McNamara said.

Mayor McNamara also said the the city is launching a new program to provide some relief and help business who have five employees or less. McNamara said the planning and development committee will further discuss the plan.

Then, the the plan will move to the full city council for a vote. McNamara said he hopes the program will get approved so it can start helping those who need it.

“It’s meant to help those micro enterprises who have zero to five employees so that they can continue to get through this really difficult economic time. When I say get through that, they not only can continue to go through and have good bottom lines, but that they can continue to have our citizens on their payroll,” McNamara said.

McNamara said the program should offer not only loans but also grants to help owners during theses trying times live in downtown Rockford.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First human case of West Nile virus in state

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Last year, 46 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse or human case.

News

College football player dies of COVID-19 complications, per reports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Cobb
Stephens was a business administration major and defensive lineman for the Division II school.

News

Bradley quarantines student body after COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While about 4,600 undergraduates were enrolled at Bradley last year, it wasn’t immediately known how many are enrolled this fall.

News

Truck driver killed in crash on I-90 in Rock County

Updated: 5 hours ago
Drivers detoured off the interstate between Janesville and Edgerton

Latest News

News

Police investigating a murder on Rockford’s west side Tuesday night

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
A shooting victim was located at 1900 Elm Street on Rockford's west side Tuesday night. The victim later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

News

STEM for Kids Stateline Roscoe grand opening

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

STEM for Kids grand opening at location in Roscoe

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Savanna Brito
STEM for Kids location in Roscoe held its first open house today

News

First day of school for Rockford Public School

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“We are incredibly fortunate that we have access to the decision that was best for our family," said Angela Fellars, RPS mom.

News

Winnebago Co. announces 137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 4,538 from 4,401 on Friday.

News

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross issues statement on Bill Hintz

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘Currently, Mr. Hintz remains in the Office of the Coroner and remains on the November ballot.’